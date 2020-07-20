Letter: Legislation needed to support conservation

North Dakota has always supported the conservation of land for outdoor sporting activities. As president of the Safari Club International’s North Dakota chapter, I was excited to see the U.S. Senate recently pass the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), allowing it to move onto the House where it awaits a vote. This is a bill that will benefit generations to come in North Dakota and Rep. Kelly Armstrong should support this bill for the betterment of our great state. The GAOA, when law, will provide $1.9 billion in funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) helping with infrastructure and maintenance in public land.

The LWCF is a 50/50 matching reimbursement program for national parks and other public lands, and North Dakota is proud to support many national parks that provide for our state and attract tourists from across the nation. The economic benefits are immense for our state with an outdoor recreation industry that creates $3.1 billion in consumer spending annually and supports 30,000 jobs that generate $848 million in wages annually. Hunters and anglers alone spent over $600 million on the many different businesses that are propped up by North Dakota outdoor recreation. The LWCF helps this sector by protecting places such as the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site and the state’s entire grasslands ecosystems. That’s why dozens of major hunting and conservation groups are all on record in support of this important bill.