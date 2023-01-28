Letter: Legislation can improve North Dakota animal agriculture

House Bill 1371 is key to revitalizing animal agriculture in our state. The bill allows dairies, cattle feedlots, and swine and poultry production to flourish in order to help revitalize our rural communities by allowing those interested in animal production to form a corporate, protected business structure like any other industry. It mirrors animal agriculture laws in other states and provides new opportunities through corporate financial partners. It does not allow people to create a C or S corporation to farm the land and produce crops. It also does not harm our family farms. In fact, the legislation will update the law to create opportunities that directly support our farmers, not compete with them. It’ll provide additional marketing opportunities for our grain producers and decrease the use of commercial fertilizer.

Animal ag requires many millions of dollars of equity capital to start up. It’s really tough to raise that kind of capital financing without engaging some investors beyond blood relatives. A typical hog production facility has initial startup costs between $30-$40 million dollars. Very, very few farms in North Dakota would have ready access to that kind of needed investment capital.

In just the past few years, North Dakota has lost several opportunities to locate large animal ag operations here, simply because we don’t allow business models where employees, farmers or other investors can buy in and participate. This bill would fix that and allow our state’s producers needed flexibility to partner with others to access capital, and support animal agriculture in our state.

Our neighboring states do not place unneeded business structure restrictions on their animal agricultural industries and this has allowed them to diversify and develop livestock operations, and create and maintain economic engines for their rural communities. North Dakota ag producers deserve the same.

Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson