 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Legacy Fund should be returned to public

  • 0

It is reported the state government is struggling with its latest mandate in investing Legacy Fund funds into North Dakota ventures. This isn't surprising since the government shouldn't be in the business of managing investments, outside of their pension plans, in the first place. There is too much opportunity for conflicts of interest and corruption.

The Legacy Fund was never a good idea. The Legislature should put together a plan to dissolve this fund and return it to the people. This could be done by putting together a five- to 10-year plan to return it as tax credits to both income and property tax until it is depleted.

Jerry Heck, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Love thy neighbor

Letter: Love thy neighbor

A lady recently asked where we had gone so wrong that allowed the violence we are experiencing. The answer to such a broad range of behavior i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News