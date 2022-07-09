Letter: Legacy Fund should be returned to public

It is reported the state government is struggling with its latest mandate in investing Legacy Fund funds into North Dakota ventures. This isn't surprising since the government shouldn't be in the business of managing investments, outside of their pension plans, in the first place. There is too much opportunity for conflicts of interest and corruption.

The Legacy Fund was never a good idea. The Legislature should put together a plan to dissolve this fund and return it to the people. This could be done by putting together a five- to 10-year plan to return it as tax credits to both income and property tax until it is depleted.