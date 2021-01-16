Letter: Legacy Fund policy should allow input

With the new legislative session now underway, one of the most critical issues facing us will be how to deploy the Legacy Fund earnings to our best advantage. The governor, members of the Senate and House and others have all offered good ideas; so how do we choose? Since our most pressing needs will be always changing, I think it would be advisable to establish a process for the residents to regularly prescribe how the funds should be used. My suggestion is that rather than argue over the allocation of the earnings at every legislative session, the Legislature enact in this current session laws specifying the process to allocate how the earnings will be used -- and not actually to allocate the earnings.