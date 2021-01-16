Letter: Legacy Fund policy should allow input

With the new legislative session now underway, one of the most critical issues facing us will be how to deploy the Legacy Fund earnings to our best advantage. The governor, members of the Senate and House and others have all offered good ideas; so how do we choose? Since our most pressing needs will be always changing, I think it would be advisable to establish a process for the residents to regularly prescribe how the funds should be used. My suggestion is that rather than argue over the allocation of the earnings at every legislative session, the Legislature enact in this current session laws specifying the process to allocate how the earnings will be used -- and not actually to allocate the earnings.
The Legislature would establish a procedure for collecting input from the residents of the state and then each biennium the funds would be allocated accordingly. The process could work something like this:
- A list of possible funding targets is developed.
- A new funding target can be added by a petition of residents.
- Any funding target that does not receive some minimum allocation gets removed from the list.
- In the year preceding a legislative session, the residents fill a form with their income taxes which specifies their desired allocation to the funding targets.
- The tax commissioner compiles the data from the tax forms and submits it to the Legislature
- The fund's proceeds are distributed each year according to the allocation.
The advantages of this process are: it directly reflects the will of the residents; it is completely transparent with an auditable paper trail; it allows for regular and easy revision, and it is efficient and fair. I hope we give consideration to it during this legislative session.
Don Kopecky, Center