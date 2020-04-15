Letter: Legacy Fund is North Dakota’s long-term safety net

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been hearing calls from people across North Dakota urging the state to tap into the Legacy Fund to aid with coronavirus efforts.

While I certainly understand the needs of our citizens and the businesses that are struggling, I want to put out a word of caution against rushing to raid the Legacy Fund.

For starters, the Legacy Fund can only be accessed with a two-thirds vote of the legislative assembly. I fully expect a special session to take place to address budget issues and the needs of our citizens. However, until we have better revenue forecasts and see where the bottom is, a session would be ineffective. Right now, the legislature wouldn’t have enough information to create reasonable budgets and would effectively be shooting from the hip and hoping it’s close.

As we all know, energy and ag prices are low. The impacts of that on the state budget are huge. Every $1 variation in oil price over a year roughly impacts state revenue by $100 million, and that is nothing compared to the overall economic impact for the state. Due to the need for more data on the overall economic toll, I believe the soonest a special session could reasonably occur is later this summer.