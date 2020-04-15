Letter: Legacy Fund is North Dakota’s long-term safety net

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been hearing calls from people across North Dakota urging the state to tap into the Legacy Fund to aid with coronavirus efforts.
While I certainly understand the needs of our citizens and the businesses that are struggling, I want to put out a word of caution against rushing to raid the Legacy Fund.
For starters, the Legacy Fund can only be accessed with a two-thirds vote of the legislative assembly. I fully expect a special session to take place to address budget issues and the needs of our citizens. However, until we have better revenue forecasts and see where the bottom is, a session would be ineffective. Right now, the legislature wouldn’t have enough information to create reasonable budgets and would effectively be shooting from the hip and hoping it’s close.
As we all know, energy and ag prices are low. The impacts of that on the state budget are huge. Every $1 variation in oil price over a year roughly impacts state revenue by $100 million, and that is nothing compared to the overall economic impact for the state. Due to the need for more data on the overall economic toll, I believe the soonest a special session could reasonably occur is later this summer.
We need to think of the Legacy Fund as our retirement plan. It was set up 10 years ago by voters who recognized that energy production is likely not going to last forever. Our budget, like our economy, is heavily reliant on these energy producers. By establishing a fund like Norway and Alaska, voters helped ensure that the state has resources available for future needs without having to burden our citizens with higher taxes.
Thanks to proper planning, North Dakota is prepared for this rainy day. We have over $700 million in the Budget Stabilization Fund that can be utilized to meet the needs of our state agencies that are providing essential services, and we have additional flexibility with emergency funds, disaster relief funds and the Bank of North Dakota which can develop unique programs to support our citizens and business community. These resources could be available much faster than Legacy Fund dollars could be and could serve the needs of our citizens.
Going after the Legacy Fund now would be like draining your 401(k) when you need to repair your roof before you even attempt to touch your savings account.
We should all be thankful for the leadership of Governor Burgum in North Dakota, from President Trump’s Administration, and our congressional delegation for their work on combating this pandemic. The impacts of coronavirus on our economy are going to be huge, and I hope we can open the economy again soon. Until then, any response from the state needs to be conservative, fiscally responsible, and we need to make sure it doesn’t harm our taxpayers in the long term.
Thomas Beadle, Fargo, is a Republican member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, serving on the Appropriations and Budget Section committees.
