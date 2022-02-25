Letter: Left commits more acts of censorship

I am responding to the letter from Cody Stanley where he/they/them accuse Republicans of repeated censorship. The left is guilty of committing far more censorship. Examples include regular de-platforming from Facebook, Twitter, and other media sites. Although these are not state sponsored, they do meet with at least tacit state approval. An additional egregious example is cancelling conservative speakers from many university forums. I also need to address the teacher's unions strong push to support critical race theory teaching in schools, despite their repeated assertions that such teaching is not happening. It seems like a lot of effort is being exerted on their part to support something that "is not happening." That seems like an unusual hill for them to do battle on.