Letter: Lee, Hager, Thueson for Bismarck School Board

It has been a great honor and privilege to serve this community on the Bismarck School Board for the past eight years. Jon Lee is a great Bismarck School Board member and president that represents our community. His experience and leadership are extremely valuable to represent our students, staff, parents and entire community of Bismarck. Josh Hager and Nick Thueson bring those same qualities as candidates for Bismarck School Board. Both are experienced in service to their community and will be excellent leaders that make the best decisions for all of us. All three have kids in the school district. They see and understand how decisions on the school board affect their families and our entire community. These three will work well with the school board and district to make sound decisions to meet and exceed stakeholder expectations. Please join me and vote Jon Lee, Josh Hager and Nick Thueson for Bismarck School Board June 14.