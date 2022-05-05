Letter: Lee good choice for school board

Jon Lee deserves another term on the Bismarck School Board. Over the years, I have got to know Jon as our kids have grown up together through Centennial, Horizon, and now Century High School. I have always known Jon as a wonderful businessman, parent, and citizen. Jon has expressed those same qualities on the school board. Jon leads by example and is not afraid to take on the tough issues head on. Jon truly cares about our kids in the public school system and wants to make sure they have a safe place to learn, along with promoting a curriculum that will better ready our kids for life after school. I can sleep well at night knowing Jon is a public voice for our school children. I strongly urge you to support my friend Jon Lee for reelection to the Bismarck School Board.