 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lee good choice for school board

  • 0

Jon Lee deserves another term on the Bismarck School Board. Over the years, I have got to know Jon as our kids have grown up together through Centennial, Horizon, and now Century High School. I have always known Jon as a wonderful businessman, parent, and citizen. Jon has expressed those same qualities on the school board. Jon leads by example and is not afraid to take on the tough issues head on. Jon truly cares about our kids in the public school system and wants to make sure they have a safe place to learn, along with promoting a curriculum that will better ready our kids for life after school. I can sleep well at night knowing Jon is a public voice for our school children. I strongly urge you to support my friend Jon Lee for reelection to the Bismarck School Board.

Mike Motschenbacher, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News