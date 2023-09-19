It's amazing how one small change can make such a difference in your life, either positive or negative. Recently, this week in fact, our street lights changed from the warm, yellow glow to a bright, cold, blue LED light. I don't like them. They cast an eerie light and they are so bright that they kind of seem to invade your privacy in your own yard and house! When I drive along the street that leads to our house, they cause a glare which I think makes it less safe to drive for myself. I have to put my visor down to see well. I am afraid that I will crash into someone or something! I am not for this change of street lights in our city neighborhoods. I like the softer yellow glow of street lights. I have done some research and there are LED lights that actually have more yellow in them, and I think our city of Bismarck should look into these options before any more of these cool blue, bright, eerie looking lights replace the yellow ones that are in most neighborhoods. Check out an article written by Jeff Hecht in 2016, "LED Street Lights Are Giving Neighborhoods the Blues." It is kind of long, but worth it to read to the end and see what other communities have done to save the night!