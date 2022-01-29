 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Leben has earned vote for reelection

As a retired employee of the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and a Burleigh County resident, I am happy to see Sheriff Leben has announced his reelection campaign. I first met Kelly when he joined our department after serving in the U.S. Army. Over the years, I have known Kelly in many different capacities such as friend, supervisor, and lastly as sheriff. Having worked with three Burleigh County sheriffs, including Kelly, I am honored to support him because I know he has what it takes to be sheriff. Kelly cares about employees, believes strongly in fiscal accountability, and cares deeply about carrying out the department Mission & Values Statement of To Serve-To Protect. Having seen firsthand how Leben performs as sheriff has earned him my vote for reelection.

Cynthia Arnold, Bismarck

