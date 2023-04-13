The writer, having received a letter stating that the value of a property has increased by 50% in the last year and their property tax would increase accordingly, questions the competence of the city to assess property value. The reaction is "it isn't worth that much." If the real estate industry sent the writer the same letter telling them that their property is worth 50% more this year, it is a great time to sell, the reaction would be "wow, that's awesome."

The problem is easy to solve. Make the real estate industry the authoritative body for determining the municipal (taxable) value.

Select a qualified individual from the local real estate industry, call him/her the assessment manager, give them an office at City Hall and let them do what they do best which is influence and manipulate real estate value. Leave the tedious but very necessary billing and collecting of the taxes to the city tax people.

We then have experts on each side of the process. People receiving tax increase letters would say "wow this is awesome" and taxes would be happily paid. A win-win for everyone.

Vern Mastel, Mandan