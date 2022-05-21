Letter: Leave abortion up to local leaders

I am writing this letter in response to recent articles coming out in defense of Roe vs. Wade. As nearly everyone knows, this case has seen a high level of scrutiny over the years given the decision legalized abortion throughout the US. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of how this court ruling came about and of the great benefit to all that would be gained if it found itself overturned. In this letter I would like to introduce a few details about Roe and explain the net gain to the people of the United States should the Supreme Court follow through with its recent draft decision.

First, Roe vs. Wade used the 9th and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution to declare banning abortion illegal. The problem with this is that the right to have an abortion stands on the framework of loose interpretations of these two amendments. Justice White in his 1973 dissenting opinion stated, “I find nothing in the language or history of the Constitution to support this Court’s judgement….” What he questioned undoubtedly was the legitimacy of interpreting the language of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to decide for all states what they had previously decided for themselves.

I would highly encourage any reader of this letter to consider the benefits of taking this issue from the hands of Washington politicians and bringing it back to the states. Overturning Roe means that the representatives elected locally have a more direct ability to serve their constituency. This compromise gives the majority on both sides who are likely to live in or near states that share their values what they want. In a world that values representation, why not leave this decision up to the thousands of local leaders who more comprehensively represent the American people?

Devin Ternes, Bismarck

