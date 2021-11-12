Letter: Learning truth can create understanding

Critical Race Theory, a political spitball. History books haven’t been accurate. Much goes untold. Why? The Pilgrims were saved from starvation by the Wampanoag Indians and taught how to raise and fertilize crops. Twenty years later the same Indians were killed in order to take their land. Decades later Indian tribes were pushed from their lands with significant force. Treaties were made, quickly broken by white settlers. Soon our nation was killing Indians to take more of their lands. The practice of raiding Indian camps, often killing women and children, became more common. While history books are appalled by Hitler’s genocide of the Jews as deplorable; did we attempt the same thing? History books leave out critical truths. Greenwood, a prosperous black suburb of Tulsa Oklahoma was attacked May 31-June 1, 1921. A black teenager had been accused of attacking a white person in Tulsa, but charges were quickly dropped. An inflammatory Tulsa newspaper article instigated a mob from Tulsa to attempt hanging the teen. The black residents defended Greenwood. Biplanes dropped Molotov cocktails and the city burned to the ground. National Guard were called and arrested the remaining black citizens. The Tulsa mob was never held accountable for their actions. Estimates are that over 300 black citizens of Greenwood were killed or burned to death. This Tulsa history was “never” in Oklahoma history books. These are a handful of missing or inaccurate depictions of history. Some say that Critical Race Theory studies will divide our nation and learning both sides of history is not critical. ND Legislature majority party recently proposed a mandate against Critical Race Theory. So, do they only want some truths printed with their mandate? Or, could the truth create more understanding and empathy regarding the history that others have suffered through. And maybe bring us together as a nation?