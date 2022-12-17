Letter: Learn more about carbon capture and storage technology

North Dakota has long been a hub for domestic energy production, carrying the state through periods of national economic turmoil. As it often goes, times change rapidly, and so do the nation's economic priorities and markets. Today, there is a strong demand for low-carbon energy, and our core industries are looking to adapt.

Luckily, carbon sequestration is a viable opportunity for North Dakota's energy sector and the communities that rely on its success. Companies like Summit Carbon Solutions are working to develop this technology that will prolong the life of our domestic energy resources and ensure our economic stability. We cannot rely on one energy source forever. Rather, we must find a way to lower the carbon intensity of coal, ethanol, and other fuel sources that we produce here in North Dakota.

Our family is partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions and allowing them to sequester carbon on our land because we believe it is essential to protecting the state’s economy. This project will also bring economic benefits during the land acquisition process and construction.

• Summit Carbon Solutions is paying landowner partners generous amounts for easements.

• The project will create a need for thousands of jobs during the construction phase, which will account for $392 million in labor income.

• The Summit project will contribute millions in new property taxes to every county it touches.

• Summit will utilize local contractors, local suppliers, and local businesses.

We urge others to learn more about carbon capture and storage technology. This project is a fundamental step in keeping our core industries competitive as alternative forms of energy grow in popularity.

Debbie and Wayne Rahn, Hazen