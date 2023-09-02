Life is better in a union. When we join together with our co-workers, our unions make a big difference in our day-to-day lives, on and off the job. Because we are in a union, we can bargain with our employer for higher wages, better healthcare benefits, safer working conditions, job security, and a retirement with dignity. Being in a union means building a better future for ourselves and our families, generations down the line.

Across the country, unions are more popular than they have been in decades. Working people are seeing unions as the best tool in their toolbox to keep up with rising costs of living and confronting the inequality and injustice they experience in their daily lives. Here in North Dakota, workers are organizing and winning at some of our most recognizable companies. Across the country workers are coming together in their unions and winning a better life for themselves and their families. That sound good? You can too!