Letter: Leaders should work to make lives better

When Governor Doug Burgum gave his State of the State address he spoke of courage, curiosity, gratitude and humility. Ending with, "We are all here today because we love this state. Let us remember to love each other as well."

Watching bills come out of the Legislature regarding pronouns, bathrooms, books, drag queens, reproductive health care, and our LGBTQ+ community, I see fear, apathy, ingratitude, false-pride, and hate.

Members of marginalized communities have been bullied our whole lives and most have tools to deal with these things as adults. The younger population may not. They know they're not wanted and people are making laws so they can't be their true selves.

If we really care about each other, instead of making life worse for others, why aren't our leaders trying to make life better? Focus on our lack of mental health resources, child care needs, feeding our families, and paying a living wage. Instead of forcing people out of our state let us welcome all.

Thanks to the lawmakers standing up for those who can't. We need more people at the table. Whenever there is a super majority of any kind there are no checks and balances, very few listening, and lawmakers running amok with whatever ideas they come up with or copy from another state.

I urge others to run for office so there are choices and we can challenge everyone to see what kind of leader and person they truly are.

When these bills hit Burgum's desk, I hope he remembers his words to love each other as well.

Kris Mount, Bismarck