The lawsuit brought in our United States District Court by the Public Interest Legal Foundation using Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski as its plaintiff is a waste of the court’s time, and clearly a waste of our county auditor‘s time. As attested to by former Secretary of State Al Jaeger and current Secretary Mike Howe, North Dakota’s election laws have worked well for us, and they will continue to serve us well without this useless federal court litigation.

North Dakotans have been able to vote by mail for some time and their votes have been counted as long as they are postmarked before election day. I have heard few, if any, complaints that this system results in unfair election results.

The problem is the false notion that election laws caused Trump’s 2020 “victory” to be stolen from him. The fact that Trump was ahead in the uncompleted vote count at the end of the election day is of no consequence as all the votes cast on or before election day had to be counted. Counting the votes is how we honor and determine the will of the people. Trump can believe as long as he wants, without any substantial facts, that he should have won the election, but it is possible to lose an election; I know as I have lost two statewide elections.