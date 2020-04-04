Letter: Lawsuit seeks clean air, fair royalties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The owners of the minerals beneath Trust lands on the Fort Berthold Reservation, the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara peoples, are not being paid for oil companies unnecessarily wasting the gas we own. Fort Berthold POWER has entered a lawsuit to protect MHA citizens, keep the federal rules preventing unnecessary venting and flaring of gas, and ensure we are paid the royalties we are due.

Last week a Federal Judge heard our case and repeatedly pointed out problems in the rushed repeal of these important federal rules. The Judge pointed out that the industry does not have a “constitutional right to make a profit” when the MHA people own the minerals and our health is impacted by continued flaring and venting. These common sense rules to limit venting and flaring may go into effect if our lawsuit is successful.

We will continue to fight for clean air, and fair royalties for all on Fort Berthold, and share updates for anyone interested. Please feel free to join our group on Facebook at, “Fort Berthold Protectors of Water & Earth Rights.”

Joletta Bird Bear, Mandaree

