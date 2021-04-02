Letter: Lawmakers undermine female college faculty

Only a few months ago, many women rallied behind First Lady Dr. Jill Biden after a tone-deaf Wall Street Journal op-ed told her to drop the title “Dr.” because she was not a medical doctor. We saw this replayed in the ND House Appropriations Committee -- Education & Environment just last week, where the committee members insisted on calling distinguished NDSU women professors by their first names, while referring to their male colleagues as “doctor,” as part of a larger strategy to undermine their work and research contributions. That one of these is a Professor of Nursing reveals some irony. Even more ironic, the committee was discussing the so-called “Myrdal Amendment” to Senate Bill 2030. Senator Janne Myrdal is, of course, also the former state director of North Dakota Concerned Women for America who does not seem at all concerned that our state legislature is dominated by men and is committed to taking away whatever reproductive rights women have in North Dakota, while, at the same time, failing to see that she herself would not be able to serve as a Senator if it wasn’t for all the pro-woman efforts by educated women whose titles, I’m sure, she would not honor either.