I am submitting this response with the hope of providing a voice for parents considering the recent decision by lawmakers to increase their own meal reimbursements while neglecting the needs of children in our community. As a parent from the middle-class bracket, I find it incredibly difficult to hear that our lawmakers, whom we employ through our tax dollars, are providing themselves with benefits while neglecting the needs of our community's children. It is disheartening that we vigorously fight against the legality of abortion but fail to provide support for parents who struggle to financially care for their children. This discrepancy is concerning.

As lawmakers and politicians, it comes as no surprise that many prioritize self-interest over serving the people who elected them. Additionally, as a minority who has chosen North Dakota as my home, it is disheartening to observe the lack of diversity in the decision-making panels. I question why this is the case.

The decision to disregard the well-being of children in need is truly appalling. It is difficult to comprehend how taxpayer dollars are being utilized to satisfy personal appetites while neglecting the essential needs of our community. This is a shame that falls on all involved.

I urge our lawmakers to reevaluate their priorities, prioritize the welfare of children and families in need, and address the discrepancies that exist within our system. It is essential to demonstrate integrity, empathy, and a genuine commitment to serving the people who entrusted them with their positions.

Nadia Baynum, Bismarck