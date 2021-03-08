Letter: Lawmakers should invest in ND parks

North Dakota sits on a pile of money. Imagine what could be done if the money was invested in North Dakota. North Dakota tourism always spends money to advertise, but actually investing in quality parks and recreation is something that never happens. If the state invested just one of those billions in our parks and facilities, tourists on their way to Yellowstone might stop and spend. North Dakota could have not just one fiberglass cow, but an interstate lined with fiberglass animals. On the other hand the Badlands could be made into a world class destination with trails, lodges, golf courses, and the facilities tourists have come to expect. The current modus operandi is to lure people to North Dakota only for them to discover the total lack of the things people need to enjoy a stay. The lake could be made accessible and enjoyable, a trail could lead from the dam to Bismarck, but these things don’t happen because old white men see tourism and recreation as boring compared to driving a tractor.