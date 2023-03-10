I was educated to believe that the legislators were elected to represent the people of the state. What I see is they make sure to take care of themselves first, and the people second.

What I am referring to is how they are trying to go against the wish of the people on term limits. They keep saying that the public was misinformed about what they were voting for on term limits.

I voted for the term limits, and I knew exactly what I was voting for. I had absolutely no misunderstanding in what I was voting for.

All I see is, this is a way to legally go around what the people (who they are supposed to represent want) so they can keep their jobs as legislators for many years to come. Which 66% of the voters voted to change.

I can only hope that they will follow what 66% of the people wanted, and defeat this bill, but I'm not holding my breath.

John Busse, Bismarck