Letter: Lawmakers should focus on robocalls

I’ve been reading the articles about the letters from Sen. Bell and Sen. Poolman to the State Health Officer about the calls from the Health Department to citizens about their COVID-19 vaccination survey, and I have a few thoughts. In performing some research and mathematics, according to the statistics provided by the Health Department, 517 out of 1,654 calls resulted in a response. According to the senators, “a few” of their constituents expressed concerns about the calls. Senators! Go big or go home! If you would sponsor meaningful legislation that would eliminate the myriad of robocalls, solicitation calls, survey calls, spam calls, scam calls, and spoof calls that go out to every North Dakotan who owns a phone, both Democrat and Republican voters would be forever grateful. That’s every North Dakotan who owns a phone, not just the approximately 28,000 voters who live in your two districts.