Letter: Lawmakers right to split House districts for 2 largest reservations

As the North Dakota Legislature begins its special session to consider redistricting, I want to dispel some myths that have been circulated regarding the proposed plan. For those who haven’t followed the Redistricting Committee’s work, a major change this time around would “split” two Senate districts (4 and 9) into separate House districts. Each full Senate district would still elect a state senator, just like every other district in the state. For the House, instead of about 16,500 people selecting two representatives, each subdistrict (which have, on average, about 8,250 persons) would select its own House member. This change came about to comply with the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA). Those two areas of the state include the two largest Native American reservation communities (Fort Berthold/Three Affiliated Tribes in District 4, and Turtle Mountain in District 9).

Critics of this change have cited several arguments. One is that this subdividing amounts to racial gerrymandering, which has been overturned by the federal courts. However, the issue in the 1993 Shaw v Reno case (the oft-cited North Carolina case) was not the creation of a second majority-Black congressional district, but the fact that the Legislature had to string together neighborhoods from multiple cities across a 150-mile long swath of the state, using an interstate highway to link them together. The court still required “majority-minority” districts under the VRA, as long as those communities were “compact.”

A second argument is that voters in the new subdistricts are somehow “less represented” than those in other districts, and that this means that every district either needs to be single-member, or they all need to remain as multi-member. The court has rejected similar arguments twice: in Georgia (Fortson v Dorsey) and Hawaii (Burns v Richardson). In fact, since the 1986 precedent-setting Thornburg v Gingles case, where the court laid out a set of guidelines for VRA cases, federal courts in both Maryland and South Dakota have required a mix of single-member and multi-member districts in order to comply with the VRA.

A final argument, which was heard quite a bit during the committee hearings, is that any talk of a lawsuit by the affected tribes is an idle threat, and that the state shouldn’t feel compelled to change its system just because of the risk of a lawsuit. As the Redistricting Committee heard, both from its legal counsel and lawyers for the tribes, there is a long history of Supreme Court cases (using the above-mentioned “Gingles conditions”) where states and localities were forced to redraw maps to comply with the VRA. Our neighbors in South Dakota tried to ignore those population standards in the early 2000s, and found themselves in lengthy, complicated, and costly litigation, which resulted in a federal court forcing the splitting of districts in Native American communities.

As a scholar who has extensively studied state legislatures for over 20 years, I can say with absolute confidence that the committee’s actions were not only legally necessary, but the right thing to do.

Mark L. Johnson, Fargo, is a former chief clerk of the North Dakota House of Representatives. He teaches political science and geography at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead. His views do not reflect the position of his employer.

