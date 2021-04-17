Letter: Lawmakers need common sense

Let’s have a talk about our Republican controlled state legislature. When it comes to common sense are there many, few, or some that fit the picture. To put this in a different light are they required, somewhat required, or slightly required to enter the state's Capitol Halls with common sense?

Common sense tells you don’t jump off a 10-story building hollering Geronimo and expect to live. Common sense tells you never stand in a pool of water during a severe lightning storm raising a 50-foot lightning rod and say I love you Benjamin Franklin and wait for the jolt. The definition of common sense reads good sense and sound judgment in practical matters. Traits that most of the majority seemed to have forgot to pack when heading to the oil rich comfort of the west.

Masks, a topic of evil that Trump has somehow scared people in losing their freedoms versus losing their life. Zorro, Spider-Man, Batman, Batgirl, Red Hood, and The Wolverine all wore masks and we didn’t even have a virus. Today it seems masks represent evil government control, liberal overreach, and with required masks you can’t tell if they are Democrat or Republican.