Letter: Lawmakers must like status quo

This is in reference to KFYR-TV reports on “How long is too long to serve?” on 3/8/21, and “ND House kills 'Term Limit' bill” on 3/9/21.

The first one says the legislature is working on a bill regarding term limits. The second one (the next day) says the bill was shot down, I didn't see any information regarding why they “shot down” a bill to install term limits or any voting information.

This made me curious about how long they have served. Two phone calls to political offices didn't provide me an answer, but one of them did refer me to a website where I could calculate the information I was looking for.

So I did some research on those in office. The data is for both the House and Senate. Some current members have served in both. There are 33 who have already served 16 years or more. (Some of the time for several of them was not consecutive.) One person has served 46 years. There are 12 who are serving their first year. The average years served is about 11.

I think the fact that they “killed” the term limit bill is all the more reason to implement one, regardless of the reasons they give. This leads me to think they like the status quo.

Paul Johnson, Bismarck

