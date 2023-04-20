The North Dakota Constitution gives the Legislature 80 days every two years to do its business. They've figured out a way around the Constitution. You could say they're "saving days" by the sleight-of-hand trick of staying in Bismarck and holding committee hearings but not gaveling in a floor session as they have done five times this year, but you could also say they are bilking the taxpayers to the tune of $27,213 every day they pull that trick.

The idea of "saving days" itself smacks of a legislative power grab. Knowing that their leadership is too inept to get the work done and leave some days in case they want to call themselves back in special session, they use the phantom days to extend their 80 days to 85, 90 or whatever they want. As of today this has cost taxpayers $136,065, just in legislative pay, not including staffing costs. In the final weeks of the 2023 session you can be sure that total will rise.