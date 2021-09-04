You are not a horse, you are not a cow. Two years ago, had I heard the U.S. Commissioner on Food and Drugs - Department of Health and Human Services that controls the FDA, approve or state the above, I would have assumed that she had lost her faculties, and someone would quickly remove her from her position. September 2021 this statement was necessary because foolish people are using Ivermectin to treat and/or prevent Covid. I wonder if these people give their pets or farm animals, Tylenol, Prempro, Viagra, Lexapro, etc. to treat their animals for a headache, menopause, erectile dysfunction, depression or anxiety. Could be ... who knows? How have many of us sunk so far down the common sense pole to believe in all the conspiracy theories on the web is unfathomable! I guess there’s something there for everyone. Pick and chose your favorite theory. Sadly, some highly intelligent people fall for these idiocies. Taking costly Ivermectin that can send you to the hospital (if it isn’t already full) rather than getting a shot is beyond my comprehension. Your selfish, self-centered, egotistical claptrap is affecting people like myself. We are vaccinated, we do mask up, we do social distance, and can’t go to events, eat out or travel for fear of running into one of you. You have made us prisoners, you have taken away our freedoms. When Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine, my mother saw to it that I got the shot. I was a little girl and could finally go swimming. She didn’t go to a school board meeting screaming and yelling incoherently about nonsense that would have put her in a psychiatric unit. Folks, you are losing it, and you may really lose it if you find yourselves dead.
Letter: Latest conspiracy theory is dangerous
Related to this story
Most Popular
We, your pastors and faith leaders, join the chorus, from the CDC to the American Academy of Pediatrics to doctors and public health oﬃcials i…
Obscenity is a dirty word or phrase. It can also refer to the quality of being lewd, bawdy, or just plain offensive. Anything offensive or ina…
Should government be held responsible for failing to protect the health of its constituents? Yes it should be and here is why.
When I grew up in Minot, Polio epidemics raged and people were terrified, especially for their children. Then years later, we got the Salk and…
We just received the Burleigh County Notice of 2021 Estimated Property Tax Changes. Compared to 2020, the dollar change results are as follows:
North Dakota has a proud tradition of engaging with our natural resources. Agricultural producers cover nearly 90% of North Dakota’s total lan…
Earlier this year I received some really good news: the South Heart Coal Mine is finally dead. Ten years ago, my neighbors and I came before t…
There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the infrastructure bill that is going through Congress. The bill has a lot of good things in it…
If you are reading this, I assume you like to have the ability to vote for whom and what you would want.
Let's commemorate September 11 as Resistance Day.