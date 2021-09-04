Letter: Latest conspiracy theory is dangerous

You are not a horse, you are not a cow. Two years ago, had I heard the U.S. Commissioner on Food and Drugs - Department of Health and Human Services that controls the FDA, approve or state the above, I would have assumed that she had lost her faculties, and someone would quickly remove her from her position. September 2021 this statement was necessary because foolish people are using Ivermectin to treat and/or prevent Covid. I wonder if these people give their pets or farm animals, Tylenol, Prempro, Viagra, Lexapro, etc. to treat their animals for a headache, menopause, erectile dysfunction, depression or anxiety. Could be ... who knows? How have many of us sunk so far down the common sense pole to believe in all the conspiracy theories on the web is unfathomable! I guess there’s something there for everyone. Pick and chose your favorite theory. Sadly, some highly intelligent people fall for these idiocies. Taking costly Ivermectin that can send you to the hospital (if it isn’t already full) rather than getting a shot is beyond my comprehension. Your selfish, self-centered, egotistical claptrap is affecting people like myself. We are vaccinated, we do mask up, we do social distance, and can’t go to events, eat out or travel for fear of running into one of you. You have made us prisoners, you have taken away our freedoms. When Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine, my mother saw to it that I got the shot. I was a little girl and could finally go swimming. She didn’t go to a school board meeting screaming and yelling incoherently about nonsense that would have put her in a psychiatric unit. Folks, you are losing it, and you may really lose it if you find yourselves dead.