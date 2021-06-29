Letter: Late term abortions are most horrific crimes

We are allowed to own pets but we are not allowed to abuse or harm them. It should be the same for humans.

Woman are indeed owners of their bodies, but in late term abortions, another distinct being, i.e. a pain-capable baby, treated as a separate patient by doctors, is subjected to dismemberment while still fully alive so that he or she can be used for medical research and organ/tissue harvesting. As such, late term abortions rank right up there with some of the worst, most horrific crimes ever committed against humanity.

David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress went undercover with video proof to show beyond the shadow of a doubt that Planned Parenthood has broken the law in doing these very things. This is the same organization that the current federal administration is so openly and vociferously supporting.

Just as women want to be respected and have the freedom to make decisions for themselves, every baby out there would also choose not to be destroyed in such a violent and unimaginably painful manner.

“Life is the foundation of all other rights.” Melissa Ohden

Anne Dramko, Bismarck

