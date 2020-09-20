Letter: Land Board decision was good business

The Bismarck Tribune’s anti-oil/anti-business bias was on full display in their recent editorial (State needs to quit bowing to oil industry). The North Dakota Land Board’s decision to delay the arbitrary deadline for the gas royalty deduction issue was simply good business.
The Tribune conveniently omitted the fact that the court has not made a final decision on whether back-royalty payments are owed to the Department of Trust Lands. District court is in the process of determining the facts of the case, including whether royalty deducts were improperly applied. The department is using the threat of heavy penalties and interest to coerce oil producers to pay now instead of waiting until the courts have made a final determination. Each producer in question has a unique set of circumstances that must be considered. It is premature for the department to apply unsettled law universally to all companies.
Let’s not forget that the industry only applied the deductions in question because the department’s original direction was to do so. These companies have faithfully complied with department audits over these years and were assured they followed their state leases. Now that the department has changed its interpretation of its lease requirements, they want the industry to look back up to 40 years and recalculate payments and deductions in order to self-determine what they supposedly owe.
Who does that? Certainly not the IRS or the state tax department. They have a statute of limitations for missing tax payments or failing to file, with penalties and interest only a fraction of what the department is attempting to collect.
An area where we agree with the Tribune is on the importance of the state dealing with the oil industry in a businesslike manner. In the case of these gas royalties, we are not asking for the Land Board to cut us a break, we are urging them to make the smart legal decision and not force settlements on North Dakota oil producers at a time when the law is still unsettled.
The Tribune’s argument that the tens of millions of dollars the industry supposedly owes would be helpful as the state will likely face tight budgets in the next session is also exaggerated and inaccurate. The truth is, the royalty payments in question would go to the Common Schools Trust Fund and only a fraction of the interest from those payments become available to the Legislature for appropriations.
The oil and natural gas industry is proud of the jobs and prosperity we have helped create across our state. We have always paid what we owe and looked to invest in our future here and we are working through the challenges before us in a responsible way. In fact, we have invested billions of dollars in moving oil safely, reducing flaring and producing oil in the most environmentally responsible way.
Any reasonable effort to keep North Dakota a good place to do business is a smart move.
Ron Ness is president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
