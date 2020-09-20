Letter: Land Board decision was good business

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune’s anti-oil/anti-business bias was on full display in their recent editorial (State needs to quit bowing to oil industry). The North Dakota Land Board’s decision to delay the arbitrary deadline for the gas royalty deduction issue was simply good business.

The Tribune conveniently omitted the fact that the court has not made a final decision on whether back-royalty payments are owed to the Department of Trust Lands. District court is in the process of determining the facts of the case, including whether royalty deducts were improperly applied. The department is using the threat of heavy penalties and interest to coerce oil producers to pay now instead of waiting until the courts have made a final determination. Each producer in question has a unique set of circumstances that must be considered. It is premature for the department to apply unsettled law universally to all companies.

Let’s not forget that the industry only applied the deductions in question because the department’s original direction was to do so. These companies have faithfully complied with department audits over these years and were assured they followed their state leases. Now that the department has changed its interpretation of its lease requirements, they want the industry to look back up to 40 years and recalculate payments and deductions in order to self-determine what they supposedly owe.