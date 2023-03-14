Landowners are beyond frustrated with the lack of action or even consideration/interest from our elected state representatives on recently proposed CO2 projects. I have serious questions on who these politicians are really representing. At the county level, there are significant concerns with these projects, but it is not translating to the state level. A special shout out goes to the Burleigh County Commission and Planning and Zoning members. Thank you for listening and taking action.

At the state level, it appears our elected officials are all in on carbon capture and storage, but where have they been recently? Hey Doug and John are you reading this? There are documented statements from the CEO of North Dakota, excuse me governor, as well as U.S. Senators against the use of eminent domain for these sorts of projects in North Dakota but there has been crickets since. So, what gives? Several bills have been voted down recently which would have bolstered private property rights for North Dakotans for projects which should not classify as “common carrier” status. Aren’t private property rights one of the core values of “Republicans”?

These sorts of projects are purely for economic development for private interests, and more concerning, funded by taxpayer dollars. Nothing more, nothing less. Carbon projects will do absolutely nothing to combat climate control (another premeditated agenda), but will pose significant risks to public safety and devalue and degrade invaluable land. Pay attention folks, our elected state officials want your land and “cooperation” to further their pet projects, but they don’t care what happens after which puts everyone at risk of a very significant disaster which would be catastrophic. Apparently, the benefits outweigh the very serious risks. Citizens of Bismarck-Mandan, residents of Burleigh County (and others), are you aware of what is coming? Get involved!

Greg Schonert, Bismarck