Letter: Labor laws need reworking

Next week the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, H.R. 2474. If passed, the PRO Act would give millions of American workers much needed protections to organize and negotiate together for better pay, benefits and a voice on the job.

More than one-half of working Americans say they would join a union right now if they could, but less than 10% are actually members. It's clear that our labor laws need some serious reworking. The game is rigged for large employers that oppose working people standing together.

The PRO Act has the potential to change the game for American workers, allowing them to organize and join unions to fight back against stagnant wages, unsafe workplaces and unfair employment practices.

The North Dakota AFL-CIO encourages Representative Kelly Armstrong to vote yes for the PRO Act and yes for North Dakota workers.

Landis Larson, West Fargo

Larson is president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO.

