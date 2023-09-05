While North Dakota’s beloved wild horse herd has received a ton of support from our North Dakota legislators, Governor Burgum, Senator Hoeven, The United Tribes of North Dakota, the city of Medora and so many others, they are still not safe! The Park is in the midst of a NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process and is currently working on their Draft Environmental Assessment. They have said it would be released this summer and will be followed by another 30-day public comment period. Please make sure you take the time to comment! Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates has been leading the fight to save this herd and updates their website regularly with information (www.chwha.org) This will be a long process and we need the public to stay engaged in this important issue!