Thank you to AP reporter Jack Dura for a wonderful article that gained international attention for our state’s beloved wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park!
A huge thank you also goes out to our ND Senator John Hoeven! Sen. Hoeven introduced language into the 2024 Interior Department’s Appropriations Bill urging the National Park Service to allow the wild horses to stay!
This process is far from over and these horses are still not safe! Kudos to our North Dakota press for keeping the wild horses in the news!
While North Dakota’s beloved wild horse herd has received a ton of support from our North Dakota legislators, Governor Burgum, Senator Hoeven, The United Tribes of North Dakota, the city of Medora and so many others, they are still not safe! The Park is in the midst of a NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process and is currently working on their Draft Environmental Assessment. They have said it would be released this summer and will be followed by another 30-day public comment period. Please make sure you take the time to comment! Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates has been leading the fight to save this herd and updates their website regularly with information (www.chwha.org) This will be a long process and we need the public to stay engaged in this important issue!
People are also reading…
Christine Kman, Dickinson