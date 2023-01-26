Letter: Kudos to lawmaker for fighting 'wokism'

Kudos to Representative Brandon Prichard! Thank you for standing up for our children and sending "wokism" to its grave in North Dakota. In his book, The Return of the Gods, Johnathan Cahn posits that the gods have an agenda. Take a Christian civilization, alter its values, its perception of marriage, gender, and sexuality, until it has been transformed into a pagan civilization. Take it step by step, first by mentioning the unmentionable, then by making the shocking familiar. From there the culture will be moved to toleration, then acceptance. We watched in 2022, when they codified marriage to include LGBTQ advocates. Let's stay on the front line of this battle in North Dakota. Just as we won the battle for the rights of the unborn, let your legislators know that we plan on winning this battle, too.