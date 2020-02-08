Letter: Kudos to Hoeven, Cramer

All of America knew that two-thirds of the U.S. Senate was never going to find President Trump guilty of the House Democrats' vague and bogus charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. We knew that the Democrats were unfairly seeking impeachment long before he even took office. So, it was fitting that our U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted to reject further witnesses from testifying in this sham impeachment.

Now the Democrats are accusing Republican senators of a cover up-suppressing the truth by voting to end the process. This is nonsense. The House obtained the testimony of 18 witnesses, and no substantial evidence surfaced. It was the duty of the House to obtain evidence and then present it to the Senate. The Senate then must try the case based on the evidence presented by the House. It is not the duty of the Senate to do the work of the House. The House erroneously decided to put the impeachment inquiry on a fast track to get it done quickly. They failed to go through the lengthy court process of trying to defeat the executive privilege invoked by the president.