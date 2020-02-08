Letter: Kudos to Hoeven, Cramer

All of America knew that two-thirds of the U.S. Senate was never going to find President Trump guilty of the House Democrats' vague and bogus charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. We knew that the Democrats were unfairly seeking impeachment long before he even took office. So, it was fitting that our U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted to reject further witnesses from testifying in this sham impeachment.
Now the Democrats are accusing Republican senators of a cover up-suppressing the truth by voting to end the process. This is nonsense. The House obtained the testimony of 18 witnesses, and no substantial evidence surfaced. It was the duty of the House to obtain evidence and then present it to the Senate. The Senate then must try the case based on the evidence presented by the House. It is not the duty of the Senate to do the work of the House. The House erroneously decided to put the impeachment inquiry on a fast track to get it done quickly. They failed to go through the lengthy court process of trying to defeat the executive privilege invoked by the president.
The Dems like Rep. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler knew what the final outcome would be before they started the impeachment process. Their goal, with the help of the mainstream media and the deep state, was to besmirch the name and reputation of our president for the 2020 election. Kudos to Senators Hoeven and Cramer for seeing through the charade. Look for more dirty tricks of various kinds perpetrated by the Democrats before the November election.
Tom Hammerel, Bismarck