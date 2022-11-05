Letter: Kris Mount will be compassionate, dedicated advocate for District 35

Important to have women represented

Growing up in a state dominated by male leadership, the scarcity of women holding elected positions has always confused me. I would ask myself, are women simply not interested, unwilling to serve, or uncertain of their abilities? Although women’s participation in governmental leadership is historically at an all-time high, it is still significantly low at just 23%. Women represent over 50% of the world’s population while also outnumbering male voters, and yet remain underrepresented in state and national politics. Contrary to my belief growing up, I don’t assume that women are uninterested in holding these positions. As a society, we make it substantially more difficult for women to do so compared to their male counterpart. Cara Mund fights for the idea that women deserve a place in the halls of Congress.

Cara Mund is not a stranger to sexism in the political profession. Consistently receiving social media comments such as “Come back in 10 years Cara. Oh, nice nails, makeup, hair, and accessories,” “I’ve got something she can run for. It’s the kitchen,” and “An independent cannot win in ND, unless she campaigns naked.” These comments insinuate that because Cara is a woman, it’s going to be near impossible for her to get a seat at the table; suggesting that her appearance indicates an insufficient intellect to represent others. Discussing the appearance of female politicians is merely an approach used to delegitimize, diminish, and dehumanize them.

This isn’t a letter telling people to vote for Cara Mund. It is simply a message saying female representation matters. I find her message, “If you’re not at the table, you’re going to be on the menu,” and her priority to put “people over party” is something we could all rally behind. Perhaps an independent is exactly what ND needs?

Devyn Halvorson,

Devils Lake

Kris Mount will be dedicated advocate

Residents of Bismarck’s District 35, you are in a unique position this election. You are the only voters in the Bismarck/Mandan area with a choice as to whom your state legislators will be come Nov. 8. All other district races in the area have already been decided, with their candidates running unopposed. Citizens in District 35, right in the heart of Bismarck, you have options and it is so important to use your voices and vote.

You’ve got a chance this November to send someone to the state capitol who will listen and work tirelessly on behalf of all of his constituents. You can choose someone who truly embodies the diversity of our beautiful state and will legislate for the betterment of all North Dakotans. You have the opportunity to elect someone who will put public service over partisan politics, and the needs of North Dakota families over special interest groups.

I have known Kris Mount for more than 2 decades, and you would be hard pressed to find a more thoughtful, compassionate dedicated advocate to represent District 35. I urge to to vote Kris Mount for House.

Ann Loftesnes-Porter,

Bismarck

Honesty, integrity needed for auditor

The Burleigh County Auditor needs to be an honest individual with great integrity, that individual is Mark Splonskowski. I would like to address two points:

Ms. Dvorak has raised the question of a conflict of interest in Mark serving on the city commission while being the County Auditor. The State’s Attorney and Secretary of State have said this is not a conflict of interest. The former Sheriff Heinert was a Sheriff and a state representative serving at the same time. Mark is not setting a new precedent, he is simply following a precedent that ND has already set up.

Ensuring election integrity is a vital part of the Burleigh County Auditors office. Ms. Dvorak has said the integrity of ND elections are simply fine and the protocols are being followed. Is that enough? Mark Splonskowski wants to meet more than just the current requirements. He wants to meet and exceed them.

I sum up with this: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, who’s face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, a least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” Theodore Roosevelt

Jasmine Schnaible, Bismarck

Cara Mund is a typical politician

It has only taken Cara Mund two months to show that she is a typical politician who will say anything to get elected. Mund entered the race to represent North Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives in August. Shortly after, she told KFGO that the “driving force” behind her decision to run was the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Fast forward to today and Mund is running digital ads declaring it was her opponent’s voting record that pushed her to run.

What is different now that is causing Mund to change her tune from one liberal talking point to another? The simple answer is that as the Dobbs decision is less of a focus on cable news, Mund is scrambling to find new things to say.

It is sad that Mund has shown us her true stripes as a typical politician. She obviously believes she can flip-flop on the truth and North Dakota’s voters won’t be paying attention. She does not deserve our support.

Sierra Heitkamp, Barney

Only 1 ballot drop in Burleigh County

Josh Gallion, our North Dakota State Auditor, and Brandon Prichard should know better and be honest in their letter to the editor on Nov. 2 that there is only ONE ballot drop off box in Burleigh County. It is in a secure location at the Burleigh County Office Building on 5th Street in Bismarck. No fraud going on. I have worked elections for years and I can tell you that our elections are safe and secure with no fraud. Only those who blow a big dog whistle and say they want to make our elections safe and work to prevent fraudulent practices are “fraudulent.” So disappointed with our state auditor and their choice of candidate.

Kathy Bingeman, Bismarck