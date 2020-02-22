Letter: Kindness will win out

I was recently reminded of this lyric from a Burt Bacharach/Hal David song:

...”if only fools are kind, then I guess it is wise to be cruel.”

In the context of this song, how can I become more wise?

First and foremost I realize I should not think for myself.

Then, it is important that I become compliant and indoctrinated into believing:

It is wise to separate children from parents;

It is wise to save the non-breathing while promoting guns that kill the breathing;

It is wise to protect the money of the well-off while cutting programs to help the less fortunate.

It is wise, it is wise, it is wise ... no matter how often I repeat the above or listen to others promote it, I can not buy it!

In fact my aversion to this selfish form of “wisdom” grows stronger and stronger each day.

Though I am not alone in my rejection of this cruel form of “wisdom,” I do know I am in the minority.

In fact, North Dakotans elected two “wise”, sweetly obedient, compliant senators.