Letter: Kindness needed in debating masks

House Bill 1323 is in dispute, with good arguments for passing the bill to enable individual freedom, and to not pass the bill to continue preventing the spread of COVID. I understand both sides and know that many others feel more strongly about it, one way or the other.

However, I think that we still ought to be kind to each other, regardless of others’ reasoning for their position. We cannot know the terrors that those in our community have experienced because of COVID, or how valiantly our neighbor has fought for our freedoms. If we are made uncomfortable, may the first measures we take be the ones that make ourselves at ease while also not putting others out for our sake. Are you keeping those around you safe when you are out in the community? Do you make others feel that they still have the rights and freedoms to live their life?