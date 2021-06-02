Letter: Kids should learn impact of racism

I read the letter to the editor about “evil critical Race theory teaching” the same day I saw a commercial for a documentary about the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa massacre. Now, I never learned about Tulsa in school, nor about Wounded Knee, nor about the Japanese internment camps during WWII, nor about practices like redlining, nor about Indian schools -- and that’s too bad. Looking at how racism has impacted our country’s policies in the past helps us see the way the consequences of these policies impact our citizens now. What has made our country great is not that we have been completely perfect 100% of the time, but that at each point in our history American citizens have stood up to say “We can do better” and then done the work to make those changes happen. That is the U.S. history I want my children to learn.