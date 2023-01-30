Letter: Keep the horses, remove prairie dogs

I am writing about the potential removal of the wild horses from the Theodore Roosevelt National Park. I do not understand how these horses can be considered more of a threat to the park than the prairie dogs that are destroying acres of land within the park. I am guessing the reason has more to do with politics than with keeping the park pristine. All anyone has to do is take a look at the prairie dog towns to see that they are what is a true threat. There is no grass left and large holes are everywhere, opening it up to excessive erosion from wind and rain. You don't see this kind of devastation where the horses in the park are grazing. The arguments against the wild horses in the park stretch the truth, in my opinion. As long as the number of horses is controlled, the land will not be overgrazed. The herd numbers are already kept down by rounding them up periodically and removing some for sale. Horses at best reproduce one foal a year. Prairie dogs have two to eight pups a year in comparison. I just don’t buy the argument against horses in the Theodore Roosevelt National Park. I say keep the horses and remove some prairie dogs instead.