Letter: Keep schools safe by getting vaccinated

When we returned to school to teach during the 2020-2021 school year, we covered our faces with protective masks, and so did our students. We moved our desks farther apart, and we did everything we could to keep our classrooms safe. These measures included hours of cleaning and doing our best to maintain social distancing as our school safety plans recommended. We accepted those changes because we wanted to keep students learning while protecting them and everyone in our community from COVID-19.

We are hopeful that the coming school year will be much less about COVID-19 and much more about learning, growing, and continuing to build relationships in our classrooms. That’s one of the reasons why we made the personal decision to get vaccinated. It’s one small gesture that protects our students, coworkers, and families.

While COVID-19 can hurt or kill anyone regardless of their health or age, the virus more frequently takes advantage of the most vulnerable among us. We know young people are less likely to face serious COVID-19 symptoms, but we also know at least one North Dakota teenager died from COVID-19. And one is too many.