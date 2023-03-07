North Dakota became Smoke free on Nov. 6, 2012 and was one of the 29 states, including the District of Columbia, to pass a Smoke-Free Law. This year ND celebrates 10 years of being smoke free. This law prevents smoking in all public places, including hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools and workplaces. Since this law was passed ND has seen a decline in the percentage in those who smoke (adults prior to 2012 21.1% to 11.5% in 2021 and youth 19.4% to 5.9% respectively). As a former nurse I can not tell you the number of patients that I have cared for that heard the words you have lung cancer or held their hands as they took their last breath from smoking. I commend our legislators who had the foresight in 2012 to pass this law and the number of lives that were saved. This year in our ND legislature a cigar bill was introduced. It passed in the House and will soon be voted on in the Senate. Cigars have more nicotine that a pack of cigarettes and higher levels of toxins. Cigar smokers are 4-10 times more likely to die. Cigar smokers are at a higher risk for developing lung diseases like emphysema and bronchitis and cancers such as throat, esophagus, mouth, lip, bladder, tongue, bladder, pancreas, and lung cancers. I strongly urge our ND legislators to vote No on HB 1229.