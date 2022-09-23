Letter: Keep local revenue in Bismarck-Mandan

Does the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau support local businesses?

The CVB tagline is “Dollars into our community equal dollars into our member businesses.”

The CVB spends over $1 million annually with Fargo owned and operated charitable gaming distribution companies in lieu of qualified Bismarck-Mandan companies that employ 23 Bismarck and Mandan residents.

Two of the primary funding sources for the CVB are tax revenue generated through Bismarck-Mandan hotel rooms and charitable gaming.

The CVB received $725,142 worth of tax revenue from the city of Bismarck in 2021. The CVB also received $48,300 from Mandan in 2021. All of this local tax revenue went to the Fargo companies and not a qualified company in Bismarck-Mandan.

Projected tax distributions to the CVB in 2023 from Bismarck are $810,997.

The CVB is involved in charitable gaming within the Bismarck-Mandan community at Stadium and Lodge Sports Bar; O’Brian’s Sports Tavern; Quality Inn and Lounge; Radisson Hotel and Off Broadway Lounge; Nickels Lounge.

The CVB made over $2.3 million in adjusted gross proceeds from Bismarck-Mandan gaming activity in 2020.

Over 178 Bismarck-Mandan businesses support the CVB and other Bismarck-Mandan businesses by being members. I have always focused on economic development and am a big advocate of supporting our local businesses. Again, the tagline “Dollars into our community equal dollars into our member businesses” is pushed to gain membership, but doesn’t equate to “Buy Local” when it comes to spending member dollars.

Please contact the Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau to help keep Bismarck dollars local and support our community.

Steve Bakken, Bismarck