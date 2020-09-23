Letter: Keep grandparents safe, healthy

This letter is on behalf of the grandmas and grandpas in our area nursing homes and care facilities in Burleigh and Morton County. As of today, Sept. 16, there are 75 of them who are positive for COVID, according to the ND Department of Health website. These elderly members of our community have cared for us and loved us as we grew up. We are returning this love and care by insisting that we don't want our freedoms to be limited by being required to wear masks or keep our gatherings small so we don't spread illness. Our task force has told us what we need to do to reduce the spread to the workers who care for these grandparents. But leadership has chosen to ignore task force and health department recommendations. On July 1, we had 3,615 COVID cases in ND. On Sept. 16 we had 16,333 cases according to ND Department of Health. We have chosen our "freedom" and our "liberties" over the responsibility to care for those who once cared for us. I feel quite sure that your grandparents would have done anything to keep you safe and healthy -- anything.