Letter: Keep children home to protect from virus

I am a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and I have watched in horror the number of COVID-19 cases rising in our state and around the world. I watch as much as possible every little bit of news that comes out concerning this evil virus. I have been off work since the March 16 but I am happy places were closed because this virus kills and there is no cure. Once again, this virus kills and there is no cure!

I was overwhelmingly happy when the schools in Bismarck were closed because I have quite a few grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the school system plus my husband and I are raising six of these grandchildren and they come home to us every day after school. I was surprised to hear that Burgum is considering sending our children back to school. I had heard earlier that the schools would not open when Burgum, foolishly in my opinion, decided to let more places open such as bars and restaurants. What changed? Maybe it is Trump calling the governors and telling them he wanted to open schools across the country, I don't know. What I do know is that children are gregarious and want to be with their friends, hold hands and play ring around the Rosie. This is not social distancing and if just one child has this virus it will spread across the school rapidly and then into the homes of these children and once again we will have an outbreak that can't be controlled except by shuttering doors.