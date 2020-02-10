Letter: Justice has left the building

I knew how Donald Trump’s impeachment trial would end -- we all knew how it would end. Republicans control the Senate, and it’s clear they’re afraid of the backlash they’d get. Nevermind that 51% of Americans were in favor of his removal, let’s focus on the evidence: 75% of American citizens, We The People, wanted the Senate to call witnesses and to see relevant evidence for this trial. They are supposed to work in the best interest of the American public.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t exclaim that the House should have called these crucial witnesses, they tried. Trump blocked any and all vital documents as well as witnesses from testifying. Are those the actions of an innocent man? If we’d have gone to court over the matter, it would have taken one to two years. It took over eight months to rule on McGahn’s testimony. We can’t wait until after the election to rule on a case about election meddling, nor can we count on an election to fairly appoint someone who is allowed to cheat them without consequences.