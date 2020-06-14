Letter: June primary was more than 'family squabbling'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many see the June 2020 primary as an example of extreme Republican intra-party fighting. I see it differently. We Republican state legislators have different ideas on policies and programs. We run the gamut from strictly adhering to the Republican platform, to viewing it as a guideline. There is, however, a commonality: we are there, because we want to serve the state and make it the best place possible.

In 2013 legislative spending really ramped up. I then realized that there was no group to turn to or bounce ideas off to try and be stronger on the party platform. A group was formed in which legislators could associate and discuss policies within the framework of the platform. ALL legislators were invited. The name given to the loosely-affiliated group of legislators is the Bastiat Caucus.

Over the years, there has been occasional squabbling between the Bastiats and the non-Bastiats (I want to say moderates, but that’s not fully accurate, since some conservative legislators simply prefer not to caucus with the group). Much like with siblings, that squabbling is entirely natural. It’s even healthy, for how can we get to the best outcomes if everyone simply agrees without challenge or discourse?