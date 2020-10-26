Letter: Joy, not sadness

I am 92 years old, fortunate enough to live in my own duplex, with my daughter living in the other unit. I find it very depressing, as I'm sure many of you do also, to hear and read of all the lives the virus has taken. And yet, think of all the joy and happiness going on all over the heavens as all these souls are greeted by their loved ones that have gone before. What a greeting that must be!
It might be therapeutic to think of loved ones reunited with friends and family in their new home and free of all pain!
To add additional protection from the virus, take probiotics and vitamins and eat healthy food.
Gladys Demke, Bismarck
