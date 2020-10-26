 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Joy, not sadness

Letter: Joy, not sadness

{{featured_button_text}}

I am 92 years old, fortunate enough to live in my own duplex, with my daughter living in the other unit. I find it very depressing, as I'm sure many of you do also, to hear and read of all the lives the virus has taken. And yet, think of all the joy and happiness going on all over the heavens as all these souls are greeted by their loved ones that have gone before. What a greeting that must be!

It might be therapeutic to think of loved ones reunited with friends and family in their new home and free of all pain!

To add additional protection from the virus, take probiotics and vitamins and eat healthy food.

Gladys Demke, Bismarck

0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News