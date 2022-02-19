Letter: Join us on North Dakota's journey

This week Gov. Doug Burgum shared with us the many advancements our state has achieved and is anticipated to reach within the next decade.

One of the main points addressed is that our state is truly a land of opportunity. North Dakota possesses an abundance of natural resources that are fundamental in meeting the world’s production needs in a volatile global environment.

Our two main industries, agriculture and energy, are at the forefront of this trend. Both have been instrumental for society and humanity, but now we must be innovative and bolder than ever given the world’s evolution toward new uses of our products.

The abundance of natural gas our state produces in conjunction with our oil production provides a path to several economic advancement opportunities. In fact, North Dakota is working diligently to add value to our most precious assets as economic multipliers will create opportunities for generations to come.

Achieving carbon neutrality is an avenue we must take to ensure our state does not lose sight of the position it holds in the current and future global market. We will increase energy production, meet global demand for new and innovative products, work with communities across the state to realize their full potential and ensure that North Dakota has the highest GDP per capita in the country. Hard work, merit, and innovation will accelerate the pathways for both energy and agricultural producers.

Just within this last year, plans were announced for a $350 million soybean crushing facility in Spiritwood, a large corn mill in Grand Forks, a $2.8 billion gas-to-liquids complex in Williams County, a hydrogen hub near Beulah, a $1.9 billion data center near Williston and a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline and storage project. This is just a sampling of the projects that the state has worked hard to recruit. Economic development is aggressive, branding our state and its contribution to the global economy takes tenacity and grit, but rest assured, optimizing the use of our natural resources will result in economic growth and diversification that is unparalleled in our region.

Additionally, the North Dakota Department of Commerce is engaged in more than $30 billion of projects that are currently underway. This is the foundation for growth that just a few years ago seemed out of reach. These projects touch every part of the state and will improve workforce opportunities and quality of life. Come with us on this journey!

James Leiman is North Dakota's commerce commissioner.

