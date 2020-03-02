Letter: Join the fight to end Alzheimer's

This year more than any I continue my fight to help End Alzheimer’s. In 2007 I lost my grandfather to Alzheimer’s. I joined the MN/ND Chapter of Alzheimer’s in 2015 as a board member to honor his legacy. During my time on the board my grandmother, his wife, was my number one cheerleader. This past summer I also lost my grandmother. In March, I will once again travel to Washington D.C., as a board member, Alzheimer’s Impact Movement champion, and an advocate of my families' struggles with Alzheimer’s to again meet with our congressional leaders and advocate on behalf of this horrible disease.

Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the country, with more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including the 14,000 here in North Dakota. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2019, caring for individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias cost $290 billion – including $195 billion in direct costs to Medicare and Medicaid.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thankfully, Congress has come together in a bipartisan way and approved a $350 million dollar increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding at the National Institutes of Health. This funding is providing researchers with the resources they need to make discoveries that can lead to a treatment or a cure, and is providing millions of Americans like me hope.